Desmond Bane And Magic Take On Cavaliers On March 24

Bane tallied 17 points, six rebounds and seven assists in his most recent action, a 128-126 loss to the Pacers on March 23. Bane is averaging 20.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 114.7 points per contest against the Cavaliers, which ranks their defense 13th in the league in points allowed.

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