Desmond Bane And Magic Face Cavaliers On March 11

Desmond Bane and the Orlando Magic play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, March 11. Bane's points prop was 20.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 8, Bane recorded 18 points, nine assists and four steals in a 130-91 win over the Bucks. Bane is averaging 20.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Cavaliers rank 14th in the league in points allowed, giving up 114.6 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

