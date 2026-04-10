Desmond Bane And Magic Square Off Against Bulls On April 10

In his most recent appearance, a 132-120 win over the Timberwolves on April 8, Bane had 18 points and six assists. Bane is averaging 20.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Bulls are giving up 121.1 points per contest, which ranks 28th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.