FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Desmond Bane
Orlando Magic

Desmond Bane

Orlando Magic • #3 SG

Desmond Bane And Magic Play Bucks On March 8

Desmond Bane and the Orlando Magic play the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, March 8. Bane's points prop was 21.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Bane put up 30 points and four assists in his last action, a 119-92 win over the Timberwolves on March 7. Bane is averaging 20.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Bucks are surrendering 115.5 points per game, which ranks 16th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Desmond Bane

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Orlando MagicRecent Orlando Magic Player News

View All Orlando Magic Player News