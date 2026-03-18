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Derrick White
Boston Celtics

Derrick White

Boston Celtics • #9 PG

Derrick White And Celtics Face Warriors On March 18

Derrick White and the Boston Celtics play the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, March 18. White's points prop was 15.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 16, White put up 21 points and five assists in a 120-112 win over the Suns. White paces his squad in assists with 5.7 per game, and averages 17.5 points and 4.4 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.2 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.

Opponents are scoring 114.4 points per game against the Warriors, which ranks their defense 12th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Derrick White

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