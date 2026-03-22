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Derrick White
Boston Celtics

Derrick White

Boston Celtics • #9 PG

Derrick White And Celtics Take On Timberwolves On March 22

Derrick White and the Boston Celtics play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, March 22. White's points prop was 16.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

White put up 14 points and two steals in his last game, a 117-112 win over the Grizzlies on March 20. White is tops on his team in assists with 5.6 per game, and averages 17.3 points and 4.5 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.2 steals and 1.4 blocks.

Opposing teams are scoring 114.8 points per contest against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 14th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Derrick White

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