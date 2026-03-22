Derrick White And Celtics Take On Timberwolves On March 22

White put up 14 points and two steals in his last game, a 117-112 win over the Grizzlies on March 20. White is tops on his team in assists with 5.6 per game, and averages 17.3 points and 4.5 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.2 steals and 1.4 blocks.

Opposing teams are scoring 114.8 points per contest against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 14th in the league in points allowed.

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