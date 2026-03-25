Derrick White And Celtics Take On Thunder On March 25

White put up 15 points, six rebounds and three steals in his most recent appearance, a 102-92 loss to the Timberwolves on March 22. White leads his team in assists with 5.5 per game, and averages 17.3 points and 4.5 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.2 steals and 1.4 blocks.

Opposing teams are averaging 107.5 points per game against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the NBA in points allowed.

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