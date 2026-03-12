FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Derrick White
Boston Celtics

Derrick White

Boston Celtics • #9 PG

Derrick White And Celtics Face Thunder On March 12

Derrick White and the Boston Celtics play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, March 12. White's points prop was 16.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

White put up 34 points and seven assists in his most recent action, a 125-116 loss to the Spurs on March 10. White leads his squad in assists with 5.7 per game, and averages 17.5 points and 4.4 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.2 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.

The Thunder rank second in the league in points allowed, conceding 107.9 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Derrick White

