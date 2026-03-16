Derrick White And Celtics Play Suns On March 16

In his most recent action, a 111-100 win over the Wizards on March 14, White put up 15 points, six rebounds and five assists. White leads his team in assists with 5.7 per game, and averages 17.4 points and 4.5 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.2 steals and 1.4 blocks.

The Suns are conceding 111.2 points per game, which ranks sixth in the league.

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