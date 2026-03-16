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Derrick White
Boston Celtics

Derrick White

Boston Celtics • #9 PG

Derrick White And Celtics Play Suns On March 16

Derrick White and the Boston Celtics play the Phoenix Suns on Monday, March 16. White's points prop was 15.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 111-100 win over the Wizards on March 14, White put up 15 points, six rebounds and five assists. White leads his team in assists with 5.7 per game, and averages 17.4 points and 4.5 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.2 steals and 1.4 blocks.

The Suns are conceding 111.2 points per game, which ranks sixth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Derrick White

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