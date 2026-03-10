FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Derrick White
Boston Celtics

Derrick White

Boston Celtics • #9 PG

Derrick White And Celtics Face Spurs On March 10

Derrick White and the Boston Celtics play the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, March 10. White's points prop was 16.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 8, White put up six points, seven rebounds and five assists in a 109-98 win over the Cavaliers. White is tops on his squad in assists with 5.7 per game, and averages 17.2 points and 4.4 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.2 steals and 1.5 blocks.

The Spurs rank seventh in the league in points allowed, giving up 111.5 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Derrick White

