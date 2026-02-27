FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Derrick White
Boston Celtics

Derrick White

Boston Celtics • #9 PG

Derrick White And Celtics Face Nets On Feb. 27

Derrick White and the Boston Celtics play the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, Feb. 27. White's points prop was 16.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 103-84 loss to the Nuggets on Feb. 25, White totaled 20 points, six rebounds and three blocks. White leads his team in assists with 5.7 per game, and averages 17.1 points and 4.5 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.2 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are scoring 115 points per game against the Nets, which ranks their defense 14th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Derrick White

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Boston CelticsRecent Boston Celtics Player News

View All Boston Celtics Player News