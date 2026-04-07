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Derrick White
Boston Celtics

Derrick White

Boston Celtics • #9 PG

Derrick White And Celtics Play Hornets On April 7

Derrick White and the Boston Celtics play the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday, April 7. White's points prop was 14.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 115-101 win over the Raptors on April 5, White had 10 points, six rebounds and six assists. White paces his team in assists with 5.5 per game, and averages 16.7 points and 4.5 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 1.3 blocks.

The Hornets are allowing 111.3 points per contest, which ranks sixth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Derrick White

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