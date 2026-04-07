Derrick White And Celtics Play Hornets On April 7

In his most recent game, a 115-101 win over the Raptors on April 5, White had 10 points, six rebounds and six assists. White paces his team in assists with 5.5 per game, and averages 16.7 points and 4.5 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 1.3 blocks.

The Hornets are allowing 111.3 points per contest, which ranks sixth in the NBA.

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