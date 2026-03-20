FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Derrick White
Boston Celtics

Derrick White

Boston Celtics • #9 PG

Derrick White And Celtics Take On Grizzlies On March 20

Derrick White and the Boston Celtics play the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, March 20. White's points prop was 16.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 18, White recorded 11 points, six rebounds and three steals in a 120-99 win over the Warriors. White paces his squad in assists with 5.6 per game, and averages 17.4 points and 4.5 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.2 steals and 1.4 blocks.

Opposing teams are scoring 118.6 points per game against the Grizzlies, which ranks their defense 24th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Derrick White

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Boston CelticsRecent Boston Celtics Player News

View All Boston Celtics Player News