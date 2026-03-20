Derrick White And Celtics Take On Grizzlies On March 20
Derrick White and the Boston Celtics play the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, March 20. White's points prop was 16.5 as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on March 18, White recorded 11 points, six rebounds and three steals in a 120-99 win over the Warriors. White paces his squad in assists with 5.6 per game, and averages 17.4 points and 4.5 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.2 steals and 1.4 blocks.
Opposing teams are scoring 118.6 points per game against the Grizzlies, which ranks their defense 24th in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.