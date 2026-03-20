Derrick White And Celtics Take On Grizzlies On March 20

In his last game on March 18, White recorded 11 points, six rebounds and three steals in a 120-99 win over the Warriors. White paces his squad in assists with 5.6 per game, and averages 17.4 points and 4.5 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.2 steals and 1.4 blocks.

Opposing teams are scoring 118.6 points per game against the Grizzlies, which ranks their defense 24th in the league in points allowed.

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