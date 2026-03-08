FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Derrick White
Boston Celtics

Derrick White

Boston Celtics • #9 PG

Derrick White And Celtics Square Off Against Cavaliers On March 8

Derrick White and the Boston Celtics play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, March 8. White's points prop was 15.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

In his last game, a 120-100 win over the Mavericks on March 6, White put up 20 points, four assists, two steals and two blocks. White leads his squad in assists with 5.7 per game, and averages 17.4 points and 4.4 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.2 steals and 1.5 blocks.

The Cavaliers are allowing 114.9 points per contest, which ranks 14th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Derrick White

