Derrick Jones Jr. And Clippers Take On Timberwolves On March 11

Derrick Jones Jr. and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, March 11. Jones' points prop was 11.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

In his last game, a 126-118 win over the Knicks on March 9, Jones totaled 16 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Jones is averaging 11.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves rank 13th in the league in points allowed, conceding 114.5 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

