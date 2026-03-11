Derrick Jones Jr. And Clippers Take On Timberwolves On March 11

In his last game, a 126-118 win over the Knicks on March 9, Jones totaled 16 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Jones is averaging 11.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves rank 13th in the league in points allowed, conceding 114.5 points per contest.

