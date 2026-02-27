Derrick Jones Jr. And Clippers Square Off Against Timberwolves On Feb. 26

Jones totaled six points in his most recent action, a 111-109 loss to the Magic on Feb. 22. Jones is averaging 10.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves rank 14th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 115.1 points per contest.

