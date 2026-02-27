FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Derrick Jones Jr.
Los Angeles Clippers

Derrick Jones Jr.

Los Angeles Clippers • #5 SF

Derrick Jones Jr. And Clippers Square Off Against Timberwolves On Feb. 26

Derrick Jones Jr. and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday, Feb. 26. Jones' points prop was 13.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

Jones totaled six points in his most recent action, a 111-109 loss to the Magic on Feb. 22. Jones is averaging 10.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves rank 14th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 115.1 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Derrick Jones Jr.

