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Derrick Jones Jr.
Los Angeles Clippers

Derrick Jones Jr.

Los Angeles Clippers • #5 SF

Derrick Jones Jr. And Clippers Face Spurs On March 16

Derrick Jones Jr. and the Los Angeles Clippers play the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, March 16. Jones' points prop was 11.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 118-109 loss to the Kings on March 14, Jones tallied two points. Jones is averaging 11.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 111.8 points per game against the Spurs, which ranks their defense seventh in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Derrick Jones Jr.

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