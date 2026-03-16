Derrick Jones Jr. And Clippers Face Spurs On March 16

In his last action, a 118-109 loss to the Kings on March 14, Jones tallied two points. Jones is averaging 11.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 111.8 points per game against the Spurs, which ranks their defense seventh in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.