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Derrick Jones Jr.
Los Angeles Clippers

Derrick Jones Jr.

Los Angeles Clippers • #5 SF

Derrick Jones Jr. And Clippers Play Spurs On April 2

Derrick Jones Jr. and the Los Angeles Clippers play the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, April 2. Jones' points prop was 9.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Jones totaled three blocks in his most recent appearance, a 114-104 loss to the Trail Blazers on March 31. Jones is averaging 10.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 111.3 points per contest against the Spurs, which ranks their defense seventh in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Derrick Jones Jr.

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