Derrick Jones Jr. And Clippers Play Spurs On April 2

Jones totaled three blocks in his most recent appearance, a 114-104 loss to the Trail Blazers on March 31. Jones is averaging 10.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 111.3 points per contest against the Spurs, which ranks their defense seventh in the NBA in points allowed.

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