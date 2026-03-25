FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Derrick Jones Jr.
Los Angeles Clippers

Derrick Jones Jr.

Los Angeles Clippers • #5 SF

Derrick Jones Jr. And Clippers Square Off Against Raptors On March 25

Derrick Jones Jr. and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, March 25. Jones' points prop was 10.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 23, Jones posted seven points in a 129-96 win over the Bucks. Jones is averaging 11.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

The Raptors are allowing 112.3 points per contest, which ranks ninth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Derrick Jones Jr.

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Los Angeles ClippersRecent Los Angeles Clippers Player News

View All Los Angeles Clippers Player News