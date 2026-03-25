Derrick Jones Jr. And Clippers Square Off Against Raptors On March 25

In his last game on March 23, Jones posted seven points in a 129-96 win over the Bucks. Jones is averaging 11.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

The Raptors are allowing 112.3 points per contest, which ranks ninth in the NBA.

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