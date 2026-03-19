Derrick Jones Jr. And Clippers Take On Pelicans On March 19

Jones totaled four points and two steals in his last action, a 124-109 loss to the Pelicans on March 18. Jones is averaging 10.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

The Pelicans rank 25th in the league in points allowed, giving up 119.6 points per game.

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