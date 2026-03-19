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Derrick Jones Jr.
Los Angeles Clippers

Derrick Jones Jr.

Los Angeles Clippers • #5 SF

Derrick Jones Jr. And Clippers Take On Pelicans On March 19

Derrick Jones Jr. and the Los Angeles Clippers play the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday, March 19. Jones' points prop was 13.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Jones totaled four points and two steals in his last action, a 124-109 loss to the Pelicans on March 18. Jones is averaging 10.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

The Pelicans rank 25th in the league in points allowed, giving up 119.6 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Derrick Jones Jr.

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