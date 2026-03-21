Derrick Jones Jr. And Clippers Square Off Against Mavericks On March 21

Jones tallied 22 points in his most recent appearance, a 105-99 loss to the Pelicans on March 19. Jones is averaging 11.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 118.5 points per game against the Mavericks, which ranks their defense 23rd in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.