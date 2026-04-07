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Derrick Jones Jr.
Los Angeles Clippers

Derrick Jones Jr.

Los Angeles Clippers • #5 SF

Derrick Jones Jr. And Clippers Face Mavericks On April 7

Derrick Jones Jr. and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, April 7. Jones' points prop was 8.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on April 5, Jones recorded six points in a 138-109 win over the Kings. Jones is averaging 10.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 119.4 points per contest against the Mavericks, which ranks their defense 23rd in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Derrick Jones Jr.

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