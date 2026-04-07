Derrick Jones Jr. And Clippers Face Mavericks On April 7

In his last game on April 5, Jones recorded six points in a 138-109 win over the Kings. Jones is averaging 10.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 119.4 points per contest against the Mavericks, which ranks their defense 23rd in the league in points allowed.

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