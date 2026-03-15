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Derrick Jones Jr.
Los Angeles Clippers

Derrick Jones Jr.

Los Angeles Clippers • #5 SF

Derrick Jones Jr. And Clippers Take On Kings On March 14

Derrick Jones Jr. and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Sacramento Kings on Saturday, March 14. Jones' points prop was 12.5 as of Saturday evening.

What It Means

Jones had 10 points, six rebounds, two steals and three blocks in his last game, a 119-108 win over the Bulls on March 13. Jones is averaging 11.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

The Kings rank 28th in the league in points allowed, conceding 120.9 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Derrick Jones Jr.

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