Derrick Jones Jr. And Clippers Take On Kings On March 14

Jones had 10 points, six rebounds, two steals and three blocks in his last game, a 119-108 win over the Bulls on March 13. Jones is averaging 11.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

The Kings rank 28th in the league in points allowed, conceding 120.9 points per contest.

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