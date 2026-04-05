Derrick Jones Jr. And Clippers Face Kings On April 5

In his last action, a 118-99 loss to the Spurs on April 2, Jones totaled four points. Jones is averaging 10.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block per game this season.

The Kings are giving up 120.9 points per game, which ranks 27th in the NBA.

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