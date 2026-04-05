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Derrick Jones Jr.
Los Angeles Clippers

Derrick Jones Jr.

Los Angeles Clippers • #5 SF

Derrick Jones Jr. And Clippers Face Kings On April 5

Derrick Jones Jr. and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, April 5. Jones' points prop was 9.5 as of Sunday evening.

What It Means

In his last action, a 118-99 loss to the Spurs on April 2, Jones totaled four points. Jones is averaging 10.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block per game this season.

The Kings are giving up 120.9 points per game, which ranks 27th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Derrick Jones Jr.

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