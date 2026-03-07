FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Derrick Jones Jr.
Los Angeles Clippers

Derrick Jones Jr.

Los Angeles Clippers • #5 SF

Derrick Jones Jr. And Clippers Face Grizzlies On March 7

Derrick Jones Jr. and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, March 7. Jones' points prop was 12.5 as of Saturday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on March 6, Jones recorded 12 points and two blocks in a 116-112 loss to the Spurs. Jones is averaging 10.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 117.7 points per game against the Grizzlies, which ranks their defense 22nd in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Derrick Jones Jr.

