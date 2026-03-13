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Derrick Jones Jr.
Los Angeles Clippers

Derrick Jones Jr.

Los Angeles Clippers • #5 SF

Derrick Jones Jr. And Clippers Play Bulls On March 13

Derrick Jones Jr. and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Chicago Bulls on Friday, March 13. Jones' points prop was 12.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Jones had 12 points and four steals in his last appearance, a 153-128 win over the Timberwolves on March 11. Jones is averaging 11.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

The Bulls rank 27th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 120.2 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Derrick Jones Jr.

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