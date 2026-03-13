Derrick Jones Jr. And Clippers Play Bulls On March 13

Jones had 12 points and four steals in his last appearance, a 153-128 win over the Timberwolves on March 11. Jones is averaging 11.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

The Bulls rank 27th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 120.2 points per game.

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