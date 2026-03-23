FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Derrick Jones Jr.
Los Angeles Clippers

Derrick Jones Jr.

Los Angeles Clippers • #5 SF

Derrick Jones Jr. And Clippers Play Bucks On March 23

Derrick Jones Jr. and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday, March 23. Jones' points prop was 12.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 21, Jones recorded 15 points, six rebounds and five assists in a 138-131 win over the Mavericks. Jones is averaging 11.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 116.2 points per game against the Bucks, which ranks their defense 18th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Derrick Jones Jr.

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Los Angeles ClippersRecent Los Angeles Clippers Player News

View All Los Angeles Clippers Player News