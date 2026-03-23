Derrick Jones Jr. And Clippers Play Bucks On March 23

Last time out on March 21, Jones recorded 15 points, six rebounds and five assists in a 138-131 win over the Mavericks. Jones is averaging 11.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 116.2 points per game against the Bucks, which ranks their defense 18th in the NBA in points allowed.

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