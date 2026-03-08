Derik Queen And Pelicans Play Wizards On March 8
Derik Queen and the New Orleans Pelicans play the Washington Wizards on Sunday, March 8. Queen's points prop was 9.5 as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game, a 118-116 loss to the Suns on March 6, Queen had four points. Queen is tops on his squad in both rebounds (7.1 per game) and assists (3.9), and averages 11.9 points. Defensively, he delivers 1.0 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
Opponents are averaging 123.0 points per game against the Wizards, which ranks their defense 29th in the NBA in points allowed.
