Derik Queen And Pelicans Play Wizards On March 8

In his last game, a 118-116 loss to the Suns on March 6, Queen had four points. Queen is tops on his squad in both rebounds (7.1 per game) and assists (3.9), and averages 11.9 points. Defensively, he delivers 1.0 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Opponents are averaging 123.0 points per game against the Wizards, which ranks their defense 29th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.