Derik Queen And Pelicans Take On Trail Blazers On April 2

Queen tallied 13 points in his last game, a 134-102 loss to the Rockets on March 29. Queen leads his squad in rebounding (6.8 per game), and averages 11.4 points and 3.6 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks.

The Trail Blazers rank 17th in the league in points allowed, conceding 116.0 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.