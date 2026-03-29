Derik Queen And Pelicans Play Rockets On March 29

Queen put up 13 points and eight rebounds in his last action, a 119-106 loss to the Raptors on March 27. Queen paces his squad in rebounding (6.9 per game), and averages 11.4 points and 3.7 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.0 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

The Rockets are conceding 110.2 points per contest, which ranks fourth in the league.

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