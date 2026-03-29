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Derik Queen
New Orleans Pelicans

Derik Queen

New Orleans Pelicans • #22 C

Derik Queen And Pelicans Play Rockets On March 29

Derik Queen and the New Orleans Pelicans play the Houston Rockets on Sunday, March 29. Queen's points prop was 7.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Queen put up 13 points and eight rebounds in his last action, a 119-106 loss to the Raptors on March 27. Queen paces his squad in rebounding (6.9 per game), and averages 11.4 points and 3.7 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.0 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

The Rockets are conceding 110.2 points per contest, which ranks fourth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Derik Queen

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