FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Derik Queen
New Orleans Pelicans

Derik Queen

New Orleans Pelicans • #22 C

Derik Queen And Pelicans Take On Rockets On March 13

Derik Queen and the New Orleans Pelicans play the Houston Rockets on Friday, March 13. Queen's points prop was 7.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 11, Queen posted three points and two blocks in a 122-111 win over the Raptors. Queen is tops on his squad in both rebounds (7.0 per game) and assists (3.9), and averages 11.7 points. At the other end, he delivers 1.0 steals and 0.9 blocks.

The Rockets are surrendering 110 points per game, which ranks fourth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Derik Queen

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

New Orleans PelicansRecent New Orleans Pelicans Player News

View All New Orleans Pelicans Player News