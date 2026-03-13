Derik Queen And Pelicans Take On Rockets On March 13

In his last game on March 11, Queen posted three points and two blocks in a 122-111 win over the Raptors. Queen is tops on his squad in both rebounds (7.0 per game) and assists (3.9), and averages 11.7 points. At the other end, he delivers 1.0 steals and 0.9 blocks.

The Rockets are surrendering 110 points per game, which ranks fourth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.