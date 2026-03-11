FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Derik Queen
New Orleans Pelicans

Derik Queen

New Orleans Pelicans • #22 C

Derik Queen And Pelicans Square Off Against Raptors On March 11

Derik Queen and the New Orleans Pelicans play the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, March 11. Queen's points prop was 7.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 8, Queen put up 13 points and five assists in a 138-118 win over the Wizards. Queen leads his team in both rebounds (7.1 per game) and assists (3.9), and averages 11.9 points. Defensively, he posts 1.0 steals and 0.9 blocks.

The Raptors rank eighth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 111.7 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Derik Queen

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

New Orleans PelicansRecent New Orleans Pelicans Player News

View All New Orleans Pelicans Player News