Derik Queen And Pelicans Square Off Against Pistons On March 26

In his last game, a 121-116 loss to the Knicks on March 24, Queen tallied five points. Queen paces his team in both rebounds (6.8 per game) and assists (3.8), and averages 11.3 points. Defensively, he posts 1.0 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

The Pistons are surrendering 109.8 points per game, which ranks third in the NBA.

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