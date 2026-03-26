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Derik Queen
New Orleans Pelicans

Derik Queen

New Orleans Pelicans • #22 C

Derik Queen And Pelicans Square Off Against Pistons On March 26

Derik Queen and the New Orleans Pelicans play the Detroit Pistons on Thursday, March 26. Queen's points prop was 6.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 121-116 loss to the Knicks on March 24, Queen tallied five points. Queen paces his team in both rebounds (6.8 per game) and assists (3.8), and averages 11.3 points. Defensively, he posts 1.0 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

The Pistons are surrendering 109.8 points per game, which ranks third in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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