Derik Queen And Pelicans Take On Knicks On March 24

Queen put up nine points, four assists and three steals in his last game, a 111-106 loss to the Cavaliers on March 21. Queen paces his squad in both rebounds (6.8 per game) and assists (3.8), and averages 11.4 points. At the other end, he puts up 1.0 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

The Knicks rank fifth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 110.4 points per contest.

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