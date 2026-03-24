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Derik Queen
New Orleans Pelicans

Derik Queen

New Orleans Pelicans • #22 C

Derik Queen And Pelicans Take On Knicks On March 24

Derik Queen and the New Orleans Pelicans play the New York Knicks on Tuesday, March 24. Queen's points prop was 6.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Queen put up nine points, four assists and three steals in his last game, a 111-106 loss to the Cavaliers on March 21. Queen paces his squad in both rebounds (6.8 per game) and assists (3.8), and averages 11.4 points. At the other end, he puts up 1.0 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

The Knicks rank fifth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 110.4 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Derik Queen

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