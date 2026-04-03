FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Derik Queen
New Orleans Pelicans

Derik Queen

New Orleans Pelicans • #22 C

Derik Queen And Pelicans Face Kings On April 3

Derik Queen and the New Orleans Pelicans play the Sacramento Kings on Friday, April 3. Queen's points prop was 12.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 118-106 loss to the Trail Blazers on April 2, Queen put up 12 points, six rebounds, seven assists and two steals. Queen leads his team in rebounding (6.8 per game), and averages 11.4 points and 3.7 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.0 steals and 0.9 blocks.

The Kings rank 27th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 121.1 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Derik Queen

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

New Orleans PelicansRecent New Orleans Pelicans Player News

View All New Orleans Pelicans Player News