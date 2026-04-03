Derik Queen And Pelicans Face Kings On April 3

In his most recent game, a 118-106 loss to the Trail Blazers on April 2, Queen put up 12 points, six rebounds, seven assists and two steals. Queen leads his team in rebounding (6.8 per game), and averages 11.4 points and 3.7 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.0 steals and 0.9 blocks.

The Kings rank 27th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 121.1 points per game.

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