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Derik Queen
New Orleans Pelicans

Derik Queen

New Orleans Pelicans • #22 C

Derik Queen And Pelicans Take On Clippers On March 19

Derik Queen and the New Orleans Pelicans play the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, March 19. Queen's points prop was 9.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Queen had 14 points in his most recent action, a 124-109 win over the Clippers on March 18. Queen is tops on his team in rebounding (6.9 per game), and averages 11.6 points and 3.8 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Opposing teams are scoring 112.8 points per game against the Clippers, which ranks their defense 10th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Derik Queen

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