Derik Queen And Pelicans Square Off Against Cavaliers On March 21

In his last game on March 19, Queen recorded five points in a 105-99 win over the Clippers. Queen leads his squad in rebounding (6.9 per game), and averages 11.5 points and 3.8 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

The Cavaliers rank 13th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 114.8 points per contest.

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