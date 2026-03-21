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Derik Queen
New Orleans Pelicans

Derik Queen

New Orleans Pelicans • #22 C

Derik Queen And Pelicans Square Off Against Cavaliers On March 21

Derik Queen and the New Orleans Pelicans play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday, March 21. Queen's points prop was 7.5 as of Saturday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on March 19, Queen recorded five points in a 105-99 win over the Clippers. Queen leads his squad in rebounding (6.9 per game), and averages 11.5 points and 3.8 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

The Cavaliers rank 13th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 114.8 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Derik Queen

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