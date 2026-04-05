Dennis Schroder And Cavaliers Face Pacers On April 5

In his last game on April 2, Schroder put up 12 points and six assists in a 118-111 win over the Warriors. Schroder is averaging 10.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 120.8 points per game against the Pacers, which ranks their defense 26th in the NBA in points allowed.

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