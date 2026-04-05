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Dennis Schroder
Cleveland Cavaliers

Dennis Schroder

Cleveland Cavaliers • #8 PG

Dennis Schroder And Cavaliers Face Pacers On April 5

Dennis Schroder and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, April 5. Schroder's points prop was 8.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on April 2, Schroder put up 12 points and six assists in a 118-111 win over the Warriors. Schroder is averaging 10.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 120.8 points per game against the Pacers, which ranks their defense 26th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dennis Schroder

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