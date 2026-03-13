Dennis Schroder And Cavaliers Square Off Against Mavericks On March 13

Last time out on March 11, Schroder recorded in a 128-122 loss to the Magic. Schroder is averaging 11.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Mavericks rank 22nd in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 117.7 points per game.

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