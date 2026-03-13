FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Dennis Schroder
Cleveland Cavaliers

Dennis Schroder

Cleveland Cavaliers • #8 PG

Dennis Schroder And Cavaliers Square Off Against Mavericks On March 13

Dennis Schroder and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, March 13. Schroder's points prop was 9.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 11, Schroder recorded in a 128-122 loss to the Magic. Schroder is averaging 11.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Mavericks rank 22nd in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 117.7 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dennis Schroder

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Cleveland CavaliersRecent Cleveland Cavaliers Player News

View All Cleveland Cavaliers Player News