Dennis Schroder And Cavaliers Face Magic On March 11
Dennis Schroder and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, March 11. Schroder's points prop was 8.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
In his most recent game, a 115-101 win over the 76ers on March 9, Schroder totaled four points. Schroder is averaging 11.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.
The Magic are allowing 113.6 points per game, which ranks 11th in the NBA.
