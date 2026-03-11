FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Dennis Schroder
Cleveland Cavaliers

Dennis Schroder

Cleveland Cavaliers • #8 PG

Dennis Schroder And Cavaliers Face Magic On March 11

Dennis Schroder and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, March 11. Schroder's points prop was 8.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 115-101 win over the 76ers on March 9, Schroder totaled four points. Schroder is averaging 11.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Magic are allowing 113.6 points per game, which ranks 11th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Dennis Schroder

