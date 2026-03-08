FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Dennis Schroder
Cleveland Cavaliers

Dennis Schroder

Cleveland Cavaliers • #8 PG

Dennis Schroder And Cavaliers Square Off Against Celtics On March 8

Dennis Schroder and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Boston Celtics on Sunday, March 8. Schroder's points prop was 8.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 113-109 win over the Pistons on March 3, Schroder tallied 15 points and five assists. Schroder is averaging 12.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Celtics are allowing 107 points per contest, which ranks first in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dennis Schroder

