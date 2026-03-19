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Dennis Schroder
Cleveland Cavaliers

Dennis Schroder

Cleveland Cavaliers • #8 PG

Dennis Schroder And Cavaliers Take On Bulls On March 19

Dennis Schroder and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Chicago Bulls on Thursday, March 19. Schroder's points prop was 9.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Schroder put up three points and five assists in his last game, a 123-116 win over the Bucks on March 17. Schroder is averaging 11.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 120.3 points per contest against the Bulls, which ranks their defense 27th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dennis Schroder

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