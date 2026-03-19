Dennis Schroder And Cavaliers Take On Bulls On March 19

Schroder put up three points and five assists in his last game, a 123-116 win over the Bucks on March 17. Schroder is averaging 11.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 120.3 points per contest against the Bulls, which ranks their defense 27th in the NBA in points allowed.

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