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Dennis Schroder
Cleveland Cavaliers

Dennis Schroder

Cleveland Cavaliers • #8 PG

Dennis Schroder And Cavaliers Take On Bucks On March 17

Dennis Schroder and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, March 17. Schroder's points prop was 8.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 130-120 loss to the Mavericks on March 15, Schroder totaled eight points and six assists. Schroder is averaging 11.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Bucks are surrendering 116.1 points per game, which ranks 18th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dennis Schroder

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