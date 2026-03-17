Dennis Schroder And Cavaliers Take On Bucks On March 17

In his last action, a 130-120 loss to the Mavericks on March 15, Schroder totaled eight points and six assists. Schroder is averaging 11.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Bucks are surrendering 116.1 points per game, which ranks 18th in the league.

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