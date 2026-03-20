Deni Avdija And Trail Blazers Square Off Against Timberwolves On March 20
Deni Avdija and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, March 20. Avdija's points prop was 23.5 as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Avdija put up 32 points, 11 rebounds and five assists in his last action, a 127-119 win over the Pacers on March 18. Avdija leads his squad in both points (24.2 per game) and assists (6.7), and averages 7.0 boards. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
The Timberwolves are conceding 114.9 points per game, which ranks 14th in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.