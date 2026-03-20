Deni Avdija And Trail Blazers Square Off Against Timberwolves On March 20

Avdija put up 32 points, 11 rebounds and five assists in his last action, a 127-119 win over the Pacers on March 18. Avdija leads his squad in both points (24.2 per game) and assists (6.7), and averages 7.0 boards. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

The Timberwolves are conceding 114.9 points per game, which ranks 14th in the NBA.

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