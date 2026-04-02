Deni Avdija And Trail Blazers Face Pelicans On April 2

Avdija tallied 28 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists in his most recent appearance, a 114-104 win over the Clippers on March 31. Avdija is tops on his squad in both points (23.9 per game) and assists (6.7), and averages 7.0 boards. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Opponents are scoring 119.5 points per contest against the Pelicans, which ranks their defense 24th in the NBA in points allowed.

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