Logo
Deni Avdija
Portland Trail Blazers

Deni Avdija

Portland Trail Blazers • #8 SF

Deni Avdija And Trail Blazers Face Pacers On March 8

Deni Avdija and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, March 8. Avdija's points prop was 20.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Avdija didn't score in his last game, a 92-77 win over the Suns on Feb. 22. Avdija is tops on his squad in both points (24.4 per game) and assists (6.6), and averages 7.0 boards. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

The Pacers rank 26th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 119.9 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Deni Avdija

