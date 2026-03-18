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Deni Avdija
Portland Trail Blazers

Deni Avdija

Portland Trail Blazers • #8 SF

Deni Avdija And Trail Blazers Play Pacers On March 18

Deni Avdija and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, March 18. Avdija's points prop was 22.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 114-95 win over the Nets on March 16, Avdija tallied 18 points, six rebounds and five assists. Avdija paces his squad in both points (24.0 per game) and assists (6.7), and averages 6.9 boards. At the other end, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

The Pacers are allowing 120.1 points per contest, which ranks 27th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Deni Avdija

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