Deni Avdija And Trail Blazers Play Pacers On March 18

In his last appearance, a 114-95 win over the Nets on March 16, Avdija tallied 18 points, six rebounds and five assists. Avdija paces his squad in both points (24.0 per game) and assists (6.7), and averages 6.9 boards. At the other end, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

The Pacers are allowing 120.1 points per contest, which ranks 27th in the NBA.

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