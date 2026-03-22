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Deni Avdija
Portland Trail Blazers

Deni Avdija

Portland Trail Blazers • #8 SF

Deni Avdija And Trail Blazers Square Off Against Nuggets On March 22

Deni Avdija and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, March 22. Avdija's points prop was 23.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 20, Avdija recorded 25 points, eight rebounds and five assists in a 108-104 win over the Timberwolves. Avdija paces his squad in both points (24.2 per game) and assists (6.6), and averages 7.0 boards. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

The Nuggets are allowing 116.5 points per game, which ranks 19th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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