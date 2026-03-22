Deni Avdija And Trail Blazers Square Off Against Nuggets On March 22

In his last game on March 20, Avdija recorded 25 points, eight rebounds and five assists in a 108-104 win over the Timberwolves. Avdija paces his squad in both points (24.2 per game) and assists (6.6), and averages 7.0 boards. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

The Nuggets are allowing 116.5 points per game, which ranks 19th in the NBA.

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