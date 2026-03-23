Deni Avdija And Trail Blazers Square Off Against Nets On March 23

Last time out on March 22, Avdija posted 23 points, six rebounds and 14 assists in a 128-112 loss to the Nuggets. Avdija paces his squad in both points (24.2 per game) and assists (6.8), and averages 7.0 boards. At the other end, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

The Nets rank 16th in the league in points allowed, conceding 115.5 points per game.

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