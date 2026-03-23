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Deni Avdija
Portland Trail Blazers

Deni Avdija

Portland Trail Blazers • #8 SF

Deni Avdija And Trail Blazers Square Off Against Nets On March 23

Deni Avdija and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, March 23. Avdija's points prop was 25.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 22, Avdija posted 23 points, six rebounds and 14 assists in a 128-112 loss to the Nuggets. Avdija paces his squad in both points (24.2 per game) and assists (6.8), and averages 7.0 boards. At the other end, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

The Nets rank 16th in the league in points allowed, conceding 115.5 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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