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Deni Avdija
Portland Trail Blazers

Deni Avdija

Portland Trail Blazers • #8 SF

Deni Avdija And Trail Blazers Play Nets On March 16

Deni Avdija and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, March 16. Avdija's points prop was 22.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 109-103 loss to the 76ers on March 15, Avdija had 25 points, six rebounds and nine assists. Avdija leads his squad in both points (24.1 per game) and assists (6.7), and averages 6.9 boards. At the other end, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are averaging 115.6 points per contest against the Nets, which ranks their defense 16th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Deni Avdija

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