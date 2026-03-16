Deni Avdija And Trail Blazers Play Nets On March 16

In his most recent game, a 109-103 loss to the 76ers on March 15, Avdija had 25 points, six rebounds and nine assists. Avdija leads his squad in both points (24.1 per game) and assists (6.7), and averages 6.9 boards. At the other end, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are averaging 115.6 points per contest against the Nets, which ranks their defense 16th in the league in points allowed.

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